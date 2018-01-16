Pompey handed extra tickets for MK Dons clash

Have your say

Pompey have been given an extra 1,000 tickets for their trip to MK Dons next month - with more promised if needed.

That's after Blues season-ticket holders and shareholders snapped up the initial allocation of 1,500 within 24 hours of them going on sale.

Tickets for the League One game at Stadium MK on Saturday, February 10 (3pm kick off), were made available yesterday morning.

But they've already sold out, meaning further space in the Dons' North Stand has been catered for.

Additional seating will be allocated if the latest batch of tickets prove popular among the Fratton faithful.

Pompey had the backing of 3,870 fans for their recent trip to Charlton.- their biggest away following of the season.

Stadium MK has a capacity of 30,500 - but their average attendance this season is 8,906.

More than 8,800 Wolves fans descended on the ground in March 2014 - a record away-attendance for an MK Dons home game.

Then Wolves manager, Kenny Jackett, led his side to a 1-0 victory that day.