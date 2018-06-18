Pompey hopeful of recruiting former loanee

Have your say

MARK CATLIN insists Pompey remain hopeful of capturing Anton Walkes.

The Blues are in talks with the versatile Spurs performer following a successful loan spell.

Anton Walkes Picture: Joe Pepler

Walkes had impressed Kenny Jackett following his January arrival from White Hart Lane, subsequently establishing himself as a Pompey regular.

Injury curtailed his season in early April, yet the 21-year-old did enough in his 12 outings to convince a permanent arrangement should be pursued.

Jackett has already recruited five players this summer.

And Walkes could be the next to arrive at Fratton Park.

We are still talking to Anton and people at Tottenham about his future Mark Catlin

Pompey chief executive Catlin said: ‘Anton was here on loan, as everybody knows, and Kenny is an admirer of his.

‘We are still talking to Anton and people at Tottenham about his future.

‘Anton is still young and is a great prospect. Kenny knows him and has worked with him and obviously is someone our manager is interested in signing permanently.

‘That is progressing – and we are hopeful.’

League One - Portsmouth vs Oxford United - 25/03/18'Portsmouth�"s Anton Walkes PPP-180518-123138002

Walkes was handed his Football League debut by Jackett following his January arrival.

He had already served a loan spell with Atlanta United in the MLS as Spurs sought regular football to aid his development.

After scoring on his Blues bow in a 2-2 draw with Doncaster, Walkes was an ever-present until injury intervened.

His final three matches were spent as a holding midfielder sat in front of the back four.

Pompey have already recruited Ronan Curtis, Louis Dennis, Craig MacGillivray, Tom Naylor and Lee Brown this summer.