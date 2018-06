Have your say

Pompey have been handed a home tie with AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup.

Kenny Jackett's side will entertain the Dons at Fratton Park in the first round of the competition.

That means a return to his old stomping ground for former Blues winger Andy Barcham.

Former Pompey man, Paul Robinson, recently left the club to join Hawks.

There will be no extra-time in next season's competition.

The ties will be played the week commencing August 13.