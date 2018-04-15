Pompey linked with non-league hotshot

Have your say

Pompey have been linked with Leyton Orient striker Macauley Bonne.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett is reportedly eyeing a summer move for the 22-year-old, who has netted 20 goals in 41 appearances for the National League outfit this season.

Shrewsbury Town and Burton Albion are also believed to be pursuing the Ipswich-born forward.

Bonne, who has two caps for Zimbabwe, began his career at Colchester United - making his debut in 2013 and scoring seven times in 75 games.

After loan spells at Lincoln City and Woking, the former Ipswich Town and Norwich City youth player moved to Orient last year.

He is under contract at Brisbane Road until the summer of 2019. The Os are currently 14th in the National League table.