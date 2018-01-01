Pompey midfielder out for rest of the season

Have your say

Danny Rose has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a fractured left leg.

The midfielder picked up the injury in Pompey's 3-1 victory over Northampton on Saturday, following a drop-ball challenge with Cobblers' John-Joe O'Toole.

Rose, 29, has made 19 appearances this campaign and had started 11 straight games before collecting his season-ending setback.

Meanwhile, Brandon Haunstrup is sidelined for six-to-eight weeks with a knee problem.

Gareth Evans is also out for a month with a hamstring complaint after limping out against Northampton.