Search

Pompey midfielder out for rest of the season

Danny Rose fractured his left leg in Saturday's victory over Northampton
Danny Rose fractured his left leg in Saturday's victory over Northampton
Danny Thompson was named The News' Pompey man of the match against Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers 2-1 Pompey: match ratings

0
Have your say

Danny Rose has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a fractured left leg.

The midfielder picked up the injury in Pompey's 3-1 victory over Northampton on Saturday, following a drop-ball challenge with Cobblers' John-Joe O'Toole.

Rose, 29, has made 19 appearances this campaign and had started 11 straight games before collecting his season-ending setback.

Meanwhile, Brandon Haunstrup is sidelined for six-to-eight weeks with a knee problem.

Gareth Evans is also out for a month with a hamstring complaint after limping out against Northampton.