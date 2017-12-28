Pompey open talks with midfielder over deal

Have your say

POMPEY have opened talks with Danny Rose over a new deal.

The in-form midfielder has expressed his desire to remain at Fratton Park after tentative discussions started over a new contract.

Rose’s existing agreement comes to an end this summer.

That represents two years since he joined the Blues from League Two champions Northampton at the end of the 2015-16 season.

The 29-year-old has battled back into favour this term under Kenny Jackett, after not starting a league game for nearly three months.

Rose has now played the past 10 games and delivered a number of man-of-the-match performances along the way.

The central midfielder stated he would love to remain at Pompey and feels settled with his family in the area.

The player will be free to talk to other clubs over an agreement, with six months remaining of his deal.

Rose stated he has no desire to do that, however, with staying with the Blues his preference.

The Bristol-born talent is hopeful there can be development on that front over the next couple of weeks.

He said: ‘There’s been very early discussions about the potential for more conversations and a new contract. It’s still very early days.

‘Technically, I’m going to be able to speak to other clubs with it coming into the final six months.

‘Of course, that’s not something myself or any other players in that position are looking to do here.

‘I’ve made it very clear that I love being down here and my family are settled.

‘We’re all very settled and it doesn’t get better than playing for Portsmouth at this level.

‘We’ve been successful in League Two and are now in League One.

‘There’s only really Bradford, in terms of playing in front of crowds of that size, and I’m not too sure how passionate their crowd is.

‘I’d say they’re not as passionate as our crowd, so it’s pretty special to play for Portsmouth Football Club.

‘The club’s back on the rise and I want to be part of it.

‘We’ve had early discussions, so hopefully they can be positive over the next couple of weeks.’

Rose has now made 58 Pompey appearances, scoring five goals. Forty of those outings came last term, with the former Manchester United trainee now enjoying an unbroken starting run.

Rose’s form has been recognised by supporters as being a major factor in the Blues’ upturn in fortunes – something he’s appreciative of.

‘Regardless of contract talk, it’s been real humbling the way the crowd have reacted to me,’ added Rose.

‘The way they’ve reacted to me coming back into the side is appreciated, and I can only thank them for that.

‘If I wasn’t playing well or doing the business they wouldn’t be singing my name.

‘I have to make sure I do the business, and, if you do that, they will show their appreciation.’