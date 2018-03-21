Pompey owner scoops lifetime achievement accolade

Have your say

Pompey owner Michael Eisner will be presented with the SportsBusiness Journal/Daily Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Blues chairman has been handed the accolade for identifying the potential of sports broadcaster ESPN and his use of sports as a rich tool for storytelling.

When he was CEO of Walt Disney, Eisner spearheaded the purchase of Capital Cities/ABC in 1995, which included an 80-per-cent stake of ESPN.

The American, whose Tornante company completed its £5.67m Fratton Park takeover in August, also set up Disney Sports Enterprises.

It subsequently created National Hockey League team Mighty Ducks in 1993, named after the Disney movie The Mighty Ducks released the previous year,

In 1996, Eisner also led Disney Sports Enterprises' acquisition of Major League Baseball outfit California Angels, renaming them the Anaheim Angels.

They won the World Series title in 2002.

Eisner will formally receive the SportsBusiness Journal/Daily Lifetime Achievement Award in his home city of New York in May 23.