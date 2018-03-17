Pompey owners will back academy vision

Have your say

Pompey’s owners will invest in the club’s academy and allow it to thrive.

The Blues’ new head of academy performance and recruitment, Dave Wright, is certain the Tornante Company will back the club’s youth development programme.

Pompey director Eric Eisner. Picture: Joe Pepler

And that will allow Pompey to build on the impressive record of harnessing young talent in recent years.

Wright is now five weeks into his new role at the hometown club he came through the ranks at as a player.

That’s proved a frenetic period for the former Stoke academy director, in which he’s met the club owners and outlined his academy recommendations.

With an academy audit coming in April, it’s been a busy introduction to the position for Wright.

He said: ‘It’s been a whirlwind. The time has definitely flown!

‘I’ve now met Eric Eisner and Andy Redman. We’ve had discussions and I’ve done some presentations for them in terms of academy structures.

‘They were well received and there are ongoing discussions with Kenny (Jackett) daily and weekly as well in trying to support that. I’ve managed to bring a few players in for Kenny to look at as well.

‘There’s a lot of stuff taking place on the recruitment side but I’m also getting involved in the overall academy structure.

‘With the audit coming up that’s getting a lot of focus. Being ready for the audit has been the focal point.

‘The owners’ overall vision focuses on the academy.

‘There will be investment needed for that and they’ve made it crystal clear it’s justified and they’ll back it. That’s exciting news.’

Wright has no doubt there will be no let-up in his workload moving forward.

He said: ‘Being involved with a youth department is 24/7. That’s what you sign up for.

‘There’s a lot to do and improvements to make, on and off the pitch, but we’re confident we’re heading in the right direction. It’s an exciting time for the club.’