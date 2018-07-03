Pompey pre-season diary: Players getting snappy… Jack goes on the run

THE BLUES are this week stationed in Cork for pre-season – and The News have accompanied them.

Here is day two of our Pompey diary...

He looks like Harold Lloyd while donning one of his summer hats – and is building up quite a fanbase among Pompey’s players.

Colin Farmery is a ubiquitous figure, a man of many talents and a multi-tasking crackerjack around Pompey circles.

On the trip to Cork, the club’s own Mr Benn has worn the guise of a photographer, attracting plenty of interest in the process.

You see, players love seeing pictures of themselves in glorious action, catapulting Colin into a popular figure.

Having snapped away during Monday’s training session, he was subsequently besieged by Pompey’s finest at the team hotel, desperate for photographic evidence.

Not for them, of course, merely asking on behalf of their loved ones eager to catalogue for future posterity. Not for them, no, not at all.

Soon Colin was handing out calling cards and his email address as he attempted to fulfil the rush of demand, particularly from the likes of Jamal Lowe, Oli Hawkins, Ronan Curtis, Conor Chaplin, Adam May and even skipper Brett Pitman.

Although in the Premier League years, the only time he would have been pursued by players would be for image rights.

Aberdeen occupied the beautiful setting of the Fota Island Hotel a day before Pompey’s arrival, as the five-star complex proves to be popular among football clubs.

The Scottish Premiership club also held a friendly against Cobh Ramblers on the pristine training pitches on Saturday, charging up to €10 for supporters to watch from the touchline.

Among the crowd of 100 present for the 1-0 Dons victory were several Pompey fans, who had ventured to Cork early.

Apparently, Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes opted to bike the 10-minute walk from the hotel, while several players rolled up in golf buggies.

Such modes of transport have not been employed by Pompey so far, in fact Jack Whatmough was seen to run the distance from training on Monday morning.

Well, he had turned up for training without his boots.

Check out our Pompey pre-season diary here