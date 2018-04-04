Pompey's agent and intermediary fees revealed

Have your say

The total payments to agents and intermediaries Pompey paid out over a year-long period have been revealed.

FC Business reports the Blues spent £146,864 between February 1, 2017 and 31 January, 2018 - the sixth highest in League One.

In the summer transfer window, Kenny Jackett brought nine new players to Fratton Park, including Brett Pitman, Nathan Thompson and Oli Hawkins.

Meanwhile, Pompey signed four loan recruits in the January window; Wolves pair Connor Ronan and Sylvain Deslandes, Spurs' Anton Walkes and keeper Stephen Henderson from Nottingham Forest.

The Blues also tied down new contracts for the likes of Matt Clarke, Christian Burgess, Ben Close and Jack Whatmough.

Blackburn Rovers came out top of the League One clubs, spending £764,204 on agent and intermediary fees.

Wigan (£557,333), Charlton (£425,466), Southend (£226,258) and Scunthorpe (£163,160) also shelled out more than the Blues.

However, title-challenging Shrewsbury paid out only £43,140 in agent and intermediary fees.