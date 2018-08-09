Pompey’s deadline day hits and misses

Have your say

Pompey are still hoping to recruit before today’s 5pm transfer-window closure.

Here’s a look at four players to have arrived at Fratton Park on deadline day down the years...

Nadir Behadj takes on Joe Cole in the 2010 FA Cup final

Tal Ben Haim (September 1, 2009)

Arrived from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee under Paul Hart.

Unfortunately Ben Haim will be remembered for the wrong reasons as he became an unpopular figure over unwillingness to cancel his Pompey contract with liquidation looming.

He was even booed by Aldershot fans during a pre-season friendly in August 2012.

57 games, 0 goals

Verdict: MISS



Johnny Ertl (August 31, 2012)

Snapped up along with fellow free agents Josh Thompson and Darel Russell.

The former Sheffield United man then scored an own goal on his debut, handing Oldham a 1-0 victory at Fratton Park.

However, he fought back to claim The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season for that 2012-13 campaign and also became skipper.

Although that proved to be his best season during a three-term stay, Ertl remained a popular figure among many supporters.

88 games, 2 goals

Verdict: HIT



Dominic Hyam (August 31, 2016)

Paul Cook needed defensive cover, especially after the sale of Adam Barton, so recruited Hyam on loan from Reading.

However, the Scot failed to make a first-team appearance and returned to the Madejski Stadium before the scheduled six-month expiry.

The closest he came to playing was an unused substitute in a Checktrade Trophy win over Bristol Rovers.

0 games, 0 goals

Verdict: MISS



Nadir Belhadj (September 1, 2008)

Harry Redknapp’s final signing as Pompey boss, Belhadj initially arrived on loan from Lens.

A swashbuckling left-back with boundless energy, he quickly earned the respect of the Fratton faithful and played in the AC Milan game.

The Algerian international scored in the 4-1 FA Cup hammering of Southampton and appeared off the bench in the 2010 final against Chelsea

65 games, six goals

Verdict: HIT