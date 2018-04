Pompey face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday for the eighth time in the past three seasons.

The game is the latest in a series of hotly-contested encounters between the sides as both push of a League One play-off berth.

Kal Naismith celebrates his match-winner in Pompey's League One victory over Plymouth at Fratton Park in November. Picture: Joe Pepler/ PinPep

There’s a historical rivalry between the two cities borne out of their naval heritage, which was ramped up during Paul Cook's tenure as Blues boss.

Watch our video to see how the past seven encounters between Pompey and Plymouth have finished...