Pompey season-ticket sales soar

Pompey have sold more than 6,000 season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign.

And the Blues believe Kenny Jackett’s fast work in the transfer window has contributed to those soaring early sales.

Five players have already arrived at Fratton Park this summer, with Lee Brown joining Ronan Curtis, Tom Naylor, Craig MacGillivray and Louis Dennis in signing up.

The squad is now taking shape as Pompey plot their charge towards League One promotion.

And the fans clearly approve, with season-ticket sales expected to continuing growing at pace before the early-bird deadline on Friday, June 29.

Commercial director Anna Mitchell said: ‘The amount of season tickets already sold – including many first time holders – is testament to the fantastic backing our fans continue to give their club.

‘We are sure they have been encouraged by the moves Kenny has made in the transfer market, as we look to improve on an eighth-placed finish in the previous campaign.’

Fans who have yet to renew their season ticket will have their seats held until the deadline on June 29.

Season-ticket prices have been frozen for the 2018-19 season – with accompanied under-10s in Nelson’s Family Zone once again free.

Meanwhile, anybody who buys or renews their ticket before 4pm on Friday will be included in a draw to win a Pompey team photo experience.

Click here to secure your Fratton Park seat for the 2018-19 campaign.