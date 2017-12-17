Pompey skipper lifts lid on injury issues

Have your say

Brett Pitman is hopeful his injury problems are behind him.

The Blues skipper has told of how he’s had to battle through his issues to lead from the front for his side.

Pitman has smashed in 12 goals so far this term, despite being sidelined for seven games.

The 29-year-old broke his nose scoring against Fleetwood in September before eventually leaving the field four minutes from time.

After playing another three games the striker underwent surgery on both his nose and a niggly knee problem.

That saw him miss four games before returning as a substitute in the loss at Blackburn.

A hamstring issue has most recently hindered the summer arrival from Ipswich Town – keeping him out after scoring the winner against Southend last month.

After his return at Charlton, Pitman is confident he can now have a clear run.

He said: ‘I don’t like coming off, that’s for sure.

‘If I can physically carry on I will.

‘I’ve managed to get through a few games but there’s only so many games you can get through if you can’t.

‘If you’re not doing yourself or your team justice you need to get whatever the injury is sorted.

‘That’s the stage it got to in the end.

‘If you carry on, you carry on. If you can’t, you can’t.

‘That’s the way it is in any sport. Touch wood things are okay now.’