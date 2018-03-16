Pompey skipper ready for Oldham start

Brett Pitman is ready to be pitched straight back into battle.

That is the verdict of Kenny Jackett, who is convinced Pompey’s leading scorer is now over his hamstring problems.

Pompey captain Brett Pitman

And Pitman is expected to lead the line in tomorrow’s trip to Oldham.

The Blues skipper has missed the past three matches after sustaining the problem at Southend a month ago.

But Jackett is comfortable with handing his 15-goal striker a start.

He said: ‘Brett is fine. I will have a think about whether he’ll start, but we have needed some senior players back, he is our top scorer and we want him around.

‘We lost Oli Hawkins last week in training so it is very important Pitman comes back.

‘He’s had a good week’s training, he looks 100 per cent and will be available for Oldham. We are confident with the work he has done this week he will be fine.

‘Even if players come off the bench they have to be ready. Sometimes you have to warm up, warm up, warm up and are then thrown on into an explosive position in the last 20, so that can be just as dangerous for those with hamstrings.

‘I don’t think there is that much of a difference really, probably maybe risking the overall situation with different muscles.

‘However, as always with hamstrings, you hope for a full week’s training into the player – which Brett has done this week.

‘He also did a lot of work last week in terms of rehab and running, so I am confident this week he is fine.

‘We would want him back, just like you want Hawkins, O’Keefe, Rose, Evans, etc, etc back. We want those guys around.

‘Options on the bench have been young for us and pretty difficult at times.’