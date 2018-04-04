Pompey star receives award nomination

Have your say

Brett Pitman has been nominated for Sky Bet Player of the Month.

Pompey's skipper has earned the League One shortlisting following four goals and an assist in March having returned from injury.

Pitman is vying with Chey Dunkley (Wigan), Alex Cairns (Fleetwood) and Jack Marriott (Peterborough) for the accolade.

Meanwhile, the boss of the Blues' Saturday opposition - Rochdale - has been nominated in the manager category.

Keith Hill has steered his side to 12 points from seven games, including wins over promotion-chasing Shrewsbury and Rotherham.

Wigan's Paul Cook has also been nominated, following four victories and two draws.