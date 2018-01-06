Pompey striker nets winner on Shots debut

Nicke Kabamaba made an immediate impact at Aldershot by scoring the winning goal at Dover Athletic on his debut today.

The striker moved to the Shots on loan until the end of the season yesterday.

After coming on as a 60th-minute substitute in Aldershot’s National League clash against the Whites, Kabamba took just seven minutes to get on the scoresheet.

With the game at 1-1, 24-year-old pounced on Dover goalkeeper Mitch Walker’s error to slot home from six yards and deliver the Shots all three points at the Crabble Athletic Ground.