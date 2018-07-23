Pompey target Sean Longstaff open to loan move from Newcastle United

Have your say

SEAN LONGSTAFF believes joining Pompey on loan would a good step for his development.

But a decision on his future is still to be made.

The attacking midfielder was close to switching to Fratton Park on loan last week from Newcastle United.

However, that move was put on hold after Magpies boss Rafa Benitez decided to keep the 20-year-old at St James’ Park for pre-season.

And Longstaff was on target in Newcastle’s 2-0 friendly win over Irish outfit St Patrick's Athletic last Tuesday.

The fledgling talent could also feature in their clash against Hull City tomorrow night.

Leaving the Premier League outfit for Pompey to continue his progress is something Longstaff would be keen to do.

He spent last term at League One rivals Blackpool, where he made 40 appearances.

But Longstaff admitted a potential switch to the Blues is ultimately Newcastle’s decision.

He told the Shields Gazette: ‘I’m a Newcastle player and they make the calls.

‘I’m waiting for them to tell me one thing or another thing, whether it’s to stay here and learn, or go out on loan and play more league games.

‘If I can play 40 league games like last year, that can only be a positive thing.

‘I’m taking everything in my stride. Whatever happens, happens.’

Longstaff enjoyed a fine campaign at Blackpool last term, helping Gary Bowyer’s side to a 12th-place finish in League One.

The Newcastle-born ace told of how that spell playing regular first-team football helped him progress significantly.

He added: ‘I think I’ve improved massively.

‘I can only thank Gary Bowyer at Blackpool. He took a chance on me and allowed me to play.

‘I’ve gained experience and been able to play against different styles and different teams.

‘Last year was really enjoyable and it’s helped me as a player.

‘Being out on loan, you go for the experience, the ups and downs and the good times and bad times.

‘I had some good times last year and I had some difficult times last year as well.

‘It’s all good experience and stuff that can only help me in my career.’

In the meantime, Longstaff is relishing being around Benitez’s squad as they prepare for the Premier League campaign.

He said: It’s my first pre-season (with the senior squad).

‘I’ve been around the first team every day, training every day, and trying to show everyone what I’m about.’