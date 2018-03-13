Pompey to continue trial policy with young talent

Pompey are out to stay ahead of their rivals in their chase for young talent.

And that is likely to mean plenty more triallists at the Blues’ training base over the rest of the season.

Chelsea’s Ruben Sammut was the latest young talent to check-in at the club’s Roko base last week, as Jackett ran the rule of the midfielder.

It’s part of a policy Jackett believes can pay off and help steal a march on the club’s rivals.

Jackett said: ‘It’s young players with a point to prove.

‘We want to be first there and, if they become available in May and you haven’t had the chance to look at them, that can be frustrating.

‘So we’re trying to read it a little bit earlier than that and see if they are going to suit us.

‘You have to be a step ahead. It’s a competitive market. The category of hungry players with a point to prove is going to be our market.’