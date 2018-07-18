Pompey to face Spurs Under-21s in Checkatrade Trophy

Have your say

Pompey will take on Spurs Under-21s in this season’s Checkatrade Trophy.

The Premier League club’s youngsters will face Kenny Jackett’s side after they were today paired together in Southern Group A, which also contains Crawley and Gillingham.

Fratton Park will play host to two of the group fixtures, with Spurs and Gillingham both due on the south coast.

The opening fixture is scheduled to be played in the week beginning September 3,

Other weeks identified for the Checkatrade Trophy are the weeks commencing October 9 and November 12.

Exact dates and time are still to be confirmed.