Pompey triallist impresses on bow

Pompey are running the rule over Jonathan Douglas in their bid to strengthen midfield options.

The former Ipswich Town and Brentford player last night turned out for the Blues’ reserves in their Premier League Cup clash with Leicester City.

Partnering Theo Widdrington in Pompey’s engine room, the 36-year-old’s display was watched by boss Kenny Jackett and assistant Joe Gallen from the Nyewood Lane stands.

Douglas, who departed Portman Road in the summer, played the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw with the Premier League club.

And Academy boss Mark Kelly, who took charge of Pompey’s side, was impressed by the veteran’s showing.

He said: ‘Duggy did well in there with Theo.

‘It’s a bit hard when you walk through the door and he’s playing with a few youngsters but I thought he did really well.

‘He probably hasn’t played a lot of football in the last month or so, it’s about where he is – and he did well.

‘He has been in and around the training ground doing a little bit.

‘He has been training with us during the week and was obviously available for the game. The rest is down to Ken (Jackett).’

The combative midfielder made 62 appearances and scored three goals during a two-year stay with Championship Ipswich.

His previous clubs include Leeds, Swindon and Brentford, while he has appeared eight times for the Republic of Ireland.

Earlier this season Douglas had an unsuccessful trial at League Two Luton Town.

Last night’s match also marked welcome injury returns for Jack Whatmough and Brandon Haunstrup in the final scheduled reserve game of the season.