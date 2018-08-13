Pompey unveil third kit for 2018-19 season 

Have your say

Pompey have released their third kit for the 2018-19 season.

Kenny Jackett’s men will don a black strip with white trim for certain away matches this term.

The kit has been designed by manufacturer Nike and displays main club sponsor University of Portsmouth’s logo on the front.

Nathan Thompson revealed he favours the third strip over the Blues’ home and away shirts.

The defender told the club’s website: ‘I’m a big fan of the black kit – they’re all nice, but this is my favourite of the three.

‘It’s the first time I’ve played in Nike and I’m pleased that they’re comfortable to wear. You can really feel the quality.’

The third kit is available to buy from Pompey’s club shop, in Anson Road, from 9am tomorrow.