Pompey v Luton: Who is the referee?

Gavin Ward will be the man in charge for Pompey’s League One opener against Luton Town today.

Here’s all you need to know about him...

Referee Gavin Ward. Picture: Joe Pepler

Who is he?

Ward has been a Football League referee since the 2007-08 season.

The Surrey-born official has been in the middle for a number of Championship fixtures but has yet to take charge of a Premier League game.

Did Ward referee Pompey last season?

Ward officiated three of the Blues' matches last term – and he proved somewhat of a curse for Kenny Jackett's side as they lost each one.

The first was Pompey's home 1-0 defeat to Rotherham United in September.

Ward issued a yellow card to Christian Burgess, while Ben Purrington, Will Vaulks and Darren Potter were booked for the Millers.

Ward was then in the middle for Pompey's Checkatrade Trophy third-round loss to Chelsea under-21s.

Burgess was the only player to be carded in that 2-1 reverse.

The final Blues game Ward officiated was one of Jackett's side's most disappointing performances last term.

Pompey suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Blackpool in February.

Jamal Lowe went into the book while the Tangerines' Jimmy Ryan was also cautioned.

What was his record last season?

Ward took charge 45 games in total last campaign.

He handed out 128 yellow cards and six red cards at an average of 2.84 cautions per game.

Who are his assistants?

Ward will be assisted by Mark Pottage and Matt Foley at Fratton Park with Paul Howard as his fourth official.