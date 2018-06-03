Pompey will benefit from boss having time to plan

Have your say

Pompey can reap the benefit of Kenny Jackett being settled in his Pompey role.

The Blues boss celebrated a year as manager yesterday – a period which has seen plenty of change at Fratton Park.

Jackett arrived following Paul Cook’s departure for Wigan – three-and-a-half weeks after winning the League Two title.

That meant he was playing catch-up when it came to squad planning for his first season at the helm.

Chief executive Mark Catlin feels having the time to prepare for recruitment this time around will be to Pompey’s benefit.

Catlin said: ‘Kenny came in when a lot of clubs were already into their planning for the new campaign.

‘Players are identified that fit into a certain system.

‘But he came in and inherited a system which was built around success for Paul Cook.

‘Kenny had a slightly different system so it was case of players who could adjust to that system playing and those who couldn’t leaving.

‘This year he has the nucleus of his team and there won’t be such wholesale changes. I think we’re seeing that already.

‘We also want hungry, young players but that needs to be balanced with experienced pros. Kenny wants players we can develop for the future.’

Jackett has cut a very different figure to his predecessor Cook but Catlin believes both men have shown their managerial quality.

He added: ‘I’ve always said Kenny and Paul are polar opposites.

‘But they are both very good at what they do. They are both exceptional.

‘They are both excellent managers in their own way. Some people think praising a new manager is a way of having a dig at the old one. That’s not the case here.

‘But Kenny’s got a great deal of integrity and conducts himself professionally.

‘I’ve been impressed with him, personally’