Pompey winger Bennett attracting interest

Kyle Bennett is attracting loan interest as the transfer window heads towards a frantic finale.

The Pompey winger has been the subject of a loan approach from a League Two club.

Others are also monitoring the situation as Pompey assess their squad options ahead of tomorrow’s 11pm deadline.

Kenny Jackett must create space within his playing budget to enable him to push through more signings to join Spurs loanee Anton Walkes.

Bennett represents an obvious option, having fallen out of favour since mid-November,

Despite remaining a match-day squad regular, the winger has started just one match since November 18.

In addition, he has been an unused substitute in six of Pompey’s past seven matches in all competitions.

The 27-year-old was a key performer in the League Two title success and signed a three-year deal last summer.