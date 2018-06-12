Pompey winger proves he's no diver!

Have your say

When football fans hear the word diving, they usually think about it being out on the pitch.

The connotations are of elite players tumbling to the ground in the penalty area when a defender hasn't come anywhere near to making contact.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Deli Alli are just three names who have all been accused of going down too easily.

It doesn't seem in Jamal Lowe's nature to dive.

If you've ever spoken to the Pompey winger, you'll quickly realise he's too honest and genuine to try to win matches by cheating.

And it's a good job, too, based on his technique when diving into water.

If Lowe has ever thought about changing careers and attempting to become the next Tom Daley then he might want to think again.

The former Hampton & Richmond talent is currently enjoying a deserved break in Dubai.

On his Instagram story, he posted a video of him attempting to dive into the Persian Gulf.

However, let's just say his technique isn't the greatest. The dive is, in fact, a textbook belly flop.

Stick to the football, Jamal!