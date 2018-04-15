Pompey young gun will bounce back from injury blow

Have your say

Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain has been tipped to bounce back from his injury blow.

Kenny Jackett is confident the versatile talent will make a full recovery after breaking his leg in a freak training-ground incident this week.

Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a fracture fibula in training on Monday after taking an unfortunate fall.

The 19-year-old has undergone surgery and will now begin his recovery,

Jackett believes the player is looking at two-and-a-half months on the sidelines.

But the Pompey boss believes he should be able to get himself fully fit, despite the setback.

Jackett said: ‘It’s really unlucky for Christian.

‘It’s his right fibula. There was nobody near him and he’s just slipped on the surface. It’s gone from underneath him. It’s eight-to-10 weeks.

‘That’s our expectation of how long it will be before he’s back.

‘He’s young and he’ll fully recover.’

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s contract comes to a close in the summer after emerging through the Pompey ranks.

He has yet to make a senior appearance for Kenny Jackett, with his only first-team outing coming at Exeter in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy in 2015.

The player, who can operate at right-back and in midfield, has spent time out on loan at Poole Town and Oxford City so far this season.

Despite an uncertain future, Jackett feels Oxlade-Chamberlain’s focus now has to be on his rehabilitation.

Jackett said: ‘For him, he needs to concentrate fully on his recovery. This is an excellent club which looks after its professionals very well.

‘He’ll be looked after very well, and, as a young lad, it’s not career threatening. He will overcome it and get back 100 per cent.

‘First and foremost the operation went well and it’s important he gets the treatment he needs to rehabilitate.’