Omar Bogle of Portsmouth during the League One match between Portsmouth v Barnsley, played at Fratton Park, Portsmouth.'23 Feb 2019

Portsmouth 0-0 Barnsley: Magnificent showing… costly penalty miss – Neil Allen’s Blues ratings

Check out our Pompey player ratings from the Blues' 0-0 draw against Barnsley at Fratton Park.

READ MORE: Bogle penalty miss denies plucky Portsmouth victory in promotion showdown with Barnsley

Rock solid - 7

1. Craig MacGillivray

Good second half pushing on - 7

2. Anton Walkes

Magnificent showing - 9

3. Christian Burgess

Never lets Pompey down - 7 - BOOKED

4. Matt Clarke

