Portsmouth 0-0 Barnsley: Magnificent showing… costly penalty miss – Neil Allen's Blues ratings

Bogle penalty miss denies plucky Portsmouth victory in promotion showdown with Barnsley

1. Craig MacGillivray Rock solid - 7

2. Anton Walkes Good second half pushing on - 7

3. Christian Burgess Magnificent showing - 9

4. Matt Clarke Never lets Pompey down - 7 - BOOKED