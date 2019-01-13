Portsmouth 0-1 Blackpool: they said what?

Pompey crashed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Blackpool yesterday.

Substitute Chris Long’s 75th-minute strike earned the Tangerines victory at Fratton Park, as the Blues suffered their first defeat of 2019.

Blackpool keeper Christoffer Mafoumbi punches the ball clear of danger Picture: Joe Pepler

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about the result…

Kenny Jackett

It’s up to us to set the tempo and have the initiative, but it was a very low-key game first half, which we have to take responsibility for.

Second half, we did pick it up quite well, played the game almost entirely in their half.

There were a high number of balls into the box, but it just didn’t fall for us.

There was some good play from their goalie to defuse the situation by coming out and taking some crosses.

That was a feature of the second half when we were on top.

They’ve then shown a clinical edge with a very good one-touch finish from Long which the goalkeeper had no chance with.

Terry McPhillips

It was a cunning plan because he (Chris Long) always scores against Portsmouth.

He was never going to start because I think his last start was November, but he was always going to get on, whatever happened.

It’s fantastic for him and a great start for him.

Now, like a few others, he’s got to build on that next week, the week after and the week after that and build some consistency.

Tom Naylor

It was disappointing and frustrating, we need to be better in those sort of games.

We knew it was going to be a hard game, like they all are. We need to start winning at home if we want to get anywhere in the future.

That was probably our worst performance at home. We couldn't get anything going, we tried our best to get the crosses in, it just wasn't our day.

On other days we have been unbelievable, with an end product and goals going in left, right and centre. Today was just frustrating.

It felt like Blackpool had everyone behind the ball. They just came for the point and fair play to them if that was the game plan.

We just couldn't score – now we go again at Oxford on Saturday.

Neil Allen – Portsmouth News chief sports writer

Awful Pompey suffered a maiden defeat of 2019 - and can have no complaints.

It was the worst home performance of the Blues' season as they slumped to a 1-0 loss to Blackpool.

The visitors themselves barely threatened, yet showed more cutting edge than the abject hosts.

Kenny Jackett's men can have no complaints, but the display raises questions of coping in the absence of Ben Thompson.

Jordan Cross – News Pompey writer

What an utterly dismal afternoon to forget at Fratton Park.

Pompey’s home form hit a low as they fell to an insipid defeat to Blackpool after a dreadful display.

The fact it took Kenny Jackett’s side 65 minutes to muster a shot of any description summed up the day.

Pompey lacked urgency in their passing and penetration, and, with Sunderland drawing with Luton, it will go down as a big missed opportunity to grab a stranglehold on the race to reach the Championship.