Have your say

Eoin Teggart is currently away on international duty with Northern Ireland under-17s.

The Pompey Academy winger came off the bench in his country’s friendly defeat to Greece on Tuesday.

Teggart featured for around the last 20 minutes in Northern Ireland’s 3-1 loss at Stangmore Park.

The 17-year-old will also be in the Green and White Army’s squad when they again take on Greece tomorrow in preparation for next month’s European Championship elite round qualifiers.

Teggart moved to Fratton Park from NIFL Premiership outfit Cliftonville for an undisclosed fee in September.

After remaining patient on the sidelines while waiting for international clearance from FIFA to represent Pompey, he’s made 11 appearances and scored once for Mark Kelly’s side this season.

Eoin Teggart. Picture: Colin Farmery

Teggert was also capped for his country at under-16 level.