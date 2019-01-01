Portsmouth aim for rapid transfer window business

Pompey are targeting swift transfer business following the opening of the January window.

That is the pledge from Mark Catlin as the Blues’ recruitment drive is mobilised.

Mark Catlin is seeking early transfer window business this month. Picture: Joe Pepler

Andy Cannon has already arrived from Rochdale in a £150,000 deal, while Nottingham Forest’s Ryan Yates will closely follow in a loan arrangement.

The Blues are also seeking a powerful forward to add competition to a striking pool presently containing Oli Hawkins and Brett Pitman.

Last summer, Kenny Jackett concluded deals for five players within five weeks of the season’s end.

The Blues aim to repeat that successful policy during the early stages of the current window.

Although transfer paperwork will be rubber-stamped by the Football Association from tomorrow (January 2).

Catlin said: ‘We have been working hard since the close of the last window to make sure our targets are right for this window – and we want to act as quickly as we can.

‘We are looking to recruit early, not only do you get players for another month but it shows the planning which has gone into the players.

‘However, during the month of January and the last month of the summer transfer window, other things do materialise, such as you may have to wait for a player.

‘The parent club might be waiting for their own situation before deciding to release a player on loan or to sell him – but, generally, we will be looking to do as much business as we can early in the window.

‘There are so many variables outside the club’s hands that doesn’t always work out that way and you have to adapt accordingly, but we are pretty comfortable with where we are as a club.

‘I can promise the fans we have been working on this window well in advance and hopefully will come out of it in a far stronger position than we went in.

‘I think it will be a case of some slight tinkering rather than wholesale changes. Although, as always, we will be looking to strengthen in every area we can.’

Pompey have now led League One for more than three months, with a three-point cushion at present.

Regardless, there remains a desire at Fratton Park to bolster Jackett’s playing options.

Certainly the Blues’ chief executive is determined there will be no complacency from boardroom and management over such a promising position.

Catlin added: ‘It’s obviously always easier to work from a position of strength than weakness.

‘To have 54 points at this stage of the season is a huge amount, but we can't be complacent. We have to continually look to improve – and that is driven by Kenny and our board of directors.

‘Kenny knows what his targets are, he knows areas on the park he would like to strengthen.

‘We are all keen we give ourselves the best shot of finishing the season as strongly as we can.’