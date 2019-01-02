Portsmouth announce Cannon deal

Have your say

Pompey have announced Andy Cannon as their first recruit of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old midfielder has arrived from Rochdale in a fee worth around £150,000.

Rochdale's Andy Cannon has signed for Pompey. Picture: Portsmouth FC

Cannon joins the Blues on a two-and-a-half-year deal, with a club option for an additional 12 months.

He made 127 appearances and scored six times for the Dale after coming through their youth ranks.

However, having last summer signed a new one-year contract, he fell out of favour at the League One club.

Cannon featured 16 times for Keith Hill’s side this season, of which only seven were starts.