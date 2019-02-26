Portsmouth book Wembley appearance after putting Bury to the sword to reach Checkatrade Trophy final 

Have your say

A barnstorming second-half performance ensured Pompey will march to Wembley in the Checkatrade Trophy final following a 3-0 victory over Bury.

Goals Gareth Evans, Oli Hawkins and Ronan Curtis after the interval at Gigg Lane ensured the Blues will return to the national stadium for the first time in nine years.

Despite being put under pressure in the first period of the semi-final, the League One side underlined their quality after the break to win in style.

The game started at a quick pace, with Lee Brown standing up a cross for Oli Hawkins in the fourth minute but the visiting striker headed wide.

A minute later Craig MacGillivray was forced into action when he produced an adept diving save to thwart Nicky Maynard’s effort.

Hawkins had another opportunity when Brown pulled a shot back but his effort was blocked on 11 minutes.

The Shakers again went close in the 18th minute after Nathan Thompson was robbed of possession before Caolan Lavery’s left-footed effort just flashed wide.

The game continued to ebb and flow, with Curtis flashing a cross-cum-shot off target on the half-hour mark.

Seven minutes before the break, Tom Naylor felled Lavery just outside the Blues’ box but Jay O’Shea’s free-kick crashed against the wall.

Pompey started the second period the better side, with Jamal Lowe replacing Viv Solomon-Otabor.

Shortly after the interval, the substitute squared a ball across the box but Gareth Evans just couldn’t get there in time.

There was a heart-in-the-mouth moment in the 59th minute when Christian Burgess played a ball across ball that Lavery almost stole, but MacGillivray was alertly off his line.

And Jackett’s troops took a giant stride towards Wembley two minutes later. Ben Close was hacked down by Callum Mc Fadzean just outside the hosts’ box.

There were plenty of blue shirts queuing up to take the set-piece but it was Evans who curled a shot into the right-hand corner.

And Pompey doubled their advantage just three minutes later.

Thompson did superbly to hook Evans’ cross into the path of Hawkins, who volleyed into the top corner with aplomb.

To their credit, Ryan Lowe’s side responded well, with Nicky Maynard’s angled effort going narrowly wide in the 69th minute.

But Curtis put the game beyond reach with a superb solo goal 13 minutes from time.

The Republic of Ireland international created himself a yard of space inside the box before hammering home a right-footed shot into the far corner.

Bury pushed to reduce the arrears but MacGillivray produced a fine stop to keep out O’Shea’s free-kick.

Yet Pompey held on and it’ll be Jackett’s troops who will be head to Wembley on March 31 in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

The Blues will meet either Sunderland or Bristol Rovers, who play on March 5.