Portsmouth-born Mason Mount signs for Derby County

Portsmouth-born Mason Mount has completed his move to Derby County.

The Chelsea midfielder has signed a one-year loan deal at Pride Park, where he will link up with Stamford Bridge legend Frank Lampard - who is now manager of the Rams.

Nineteen-year-old Mount, who is a former Purbrook Park school pupil, spent last season on loan at Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem.

The England Youth international proved a massive hit at the Gelredome, netting 14 times and providing 10 assists.

He was also named Vitesse’s player of the year, before linking up with the senior England squad for training ahead of the World Cup.

Mount trained with Pompey when he was younger but has been with Chelsea since 2005.