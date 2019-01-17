Portsmouth boss: I want up to two more signings

Kenny Jackett wants up to two more recruits by the transfer window’s end.

Pompey this week added Bryn Morris to their ranks, joining Andy Cannon this January.

Yet Aston Villa’s sudden recall of Andre Green has impacted upon Jackett’s attacking options.

The search is already underway for a striker, while the Blues are weighing up strengthening the central-defensive area.

Now the hunt may be extended to cover other positions.

Jackett has so far this month lost loanee trio Green, Ben Thompson, Joe Mason and, imminently, Danny Rose.

And he insisted more recruitment is underway.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘I don’t know how many players we are looking to sign, I would suggest one, maybe two at most.

‘In terms of positions, we want to make sure we are as strong as we possibly can be.

‘We have three wingers and can also bring in people like Gareth Evans and Dion (Donohue) with his left foot.

‘I wouldn’t say we don’t have alternatives there, it very much depends on how much other positions cost us.

‘Do we want to spend money on somebody who, at the moment, would be a back-up player?

‘And when I say money, I mean in terms of budget, distributing that and getting the most out of it.

‘But also I do feel we should be on the lookout for decent younger players for whatever position.

‘There has to be a career plan for them, a place in the squad. The first half of the season we were bang on 25 players, with the three keepers there.

‘A figure of 24-25 players is a good one, but, within that, there does need to be the Matt Caseys and Dan Smiths, some young players.’

Pompey yesterday lost the services of Green, following five goals in 11 outings.

And Jackett admitted Villa’s bombshell had taken him by surprise.

He added: ‘I got the call on Wednesday from Dean Smith, saying he was likely to recall Andre during the course of the day.

‘Having enough home-grown talent and quota in their group is something they’ve been looking at. We’re thankful to Aston Villa for the loan.

‘It was out of the blue, definitely, and not something we engineered, but we obviously know what the loan market is and how it is.

‘We wish Andre all the best. He scored some vitals goals for us and it’ll be interesting to follow his development now.’