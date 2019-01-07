Portsmouth boss lays down challenge to Welsh ace

Dion Donohue has been challenged to deliver a powerful second half to his injury-hit season.

The Pompey boss has called on the Welshman to stay out of the treatment room and underline the quality he has to offer his side.

Donohue impressed in his first outing since October in Saturday’s FA Cup win at Norwich.

The 25-year-old was utilised in a left-back role after also also being played centrally this term.

Donohue’s outing was just his fifth in a campaign slowed by injury problems, which have included hamstring, groin, glandular fever and even blisters as setbacks.

Jackett will resist the temptation to give the former Chesterfield man another outing at Southend tomorrow night, as he aims to build momentum.

But the Pompey boss feels the aims are very clear over the remainder of the season for a player whose ability on the ball he rates.

Jackett said: ‘I was pleased with Dion did at Norwich.

‘He’s had stitches in head but picked it up well. There’s a lot to build on because it’s a good performance.

‘He’s got a strong left foot which can give us some good quality crosses.

‘I’m not thinking about that (playing Donohue in midfield at Southend). In terms of the Southend game it will come to quick for him.

‘He’s a good player and if we need him in central midfield that’s where I’ve played him.

‘I wouldn’t hesitate to use him in either position.

‘With his injuries he’s only made something like five appearances, though.

‘He’s one of the few injuries we’ve had but hopefully now he can have a real, strong second half of the season.’

Donohue came into the side with Brandon Haunstrup missing out after two strong performances following Lee Brown’s hamstring injury.

Jackett didn't want to push the Waterlooville lad too hard after his first league start since the opening day of the season.

He added: ‘I thought for Brandon coming back in he’d looked a little bit tired. He did very, very well at Fleetwood but then the games come thick and fast.

‘When you haven’t played for a while it’s not the first game it’s the second and third which are hard to overcome. When the games are coming like they are I felt the third game would be tough for Brandon.’