Pompey have received no offers for Jamal Lowe.

And Blues boss Kenny Jackett stated he’d take a lot of convincing to sell of any of his key players this month.

Reports have circulated of a £3m bid from West Brom and interest from the likes of Leeds, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest.

Jackett rubbished that talk after tonight’s FA Cup win over Norwich and made it clear he’s unlikely to sell any of his prized assets.

He said: ‘We haven’t had any enquiries or offers.

‘There’s been a lot of media attention, but no enquiries for Jamal or any of our players.

‘Quite frankly, where we are it would be tough to be selling players in this window and to be convinced to do it in the position we’re in.

‘That’s obviously with the position we’re in in the league and obviously, now, the cup as well.’