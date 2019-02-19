Kenny Jackett conceded Pompey didn’t do enough to beat Bristol Rovers as the winless league run continues.

The Blues shared a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park tonight, with Jordan Clarke’s own goal cancelling out Jonson Clarke-Harris’ first-half penalty.

Clarke-Harris also missed a spot kick after the break, skying his attempt high into the Fratton end.

Regardless, it has now been seven League One games without victory, with the Blues slipping into fourth spot.

And Pompey's spluttering promotion form continues.

Jackett said: ‘It’s four draws on the spin and the players showed good courage, good attitude, good heart and good determination not to get beaten tonight.

‘Unfortunately, for all the ball we had, we just couldn’t get up and around their box to find the one-on-one situation, go past our men and find the combinations.

‘To be fair to Bristol Rovers, they defended very, very well, and then had a bit on the break as well.

‘We didn’t do enough to win the game. For all our pressure, we had the ball a lot with our back four and were trying to work situations – and Bristol Rovers were very dogged, hard to break down and hard to play through.

‘Ultimately, for the players that have been doing the damage at the top end of the field in the first half of the season, it was slightly frustrating for them.

‘We do see a lot of effort, great desire not to get beaten was there and the players – after the penalty decision in the first half – didn’t go under. We didn’t go further behind, kept going and showed a really good spirit and attitude.

‘At times was our quality there, was our quality in the final third, was our quality in the opposition half? Not always.

‘And ultimately that has really put us into a situation where four draws on the spin is a frustration.’