Anton Walkes admitted the 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers wasn’t good enough.

It’s now seven League One games without victory tonight for the Blues after it finished all square at Fratton Park.

The result means Pompey have drawn their past four league outings as they dropped to fourth.

Walkes said: ‘It’s two points dropped and it feels like a defeat.

‘Okay, it’s another point but that isn’t enough.’

Pompey conceded two penalties with Jonson Clarke-Harris scoring the first after going to ground in the box under the attentions of Tom Naylor.

Jamal Lowe was adjudged to have fouled James Clarke with the Blues unhappy on both counts.

Walkes added: ‘They are controversial decisions, but we can’t use that an excuse.’