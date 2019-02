Jack Whatmough will have to undergo an operation for his knee injury.

The Pompey defender picked up the setback in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Doncaster, limping out of the action in the first half.

Whatmough, 22, had an MRI scan yesterday and the results have shown he requires microfracture surgery - used to repair damaged articular cartilage.

The Blues will know in the next seven days how long the academy graduate will be sidelined for.