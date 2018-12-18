Portsmouth FA Cup hero David James dismissed as boss

Pompey favourite David James has been sacked as head coach of Kerala Blasters.

The Indian Super League side have gone 11 matches without victory since winning the opening match of the campaign.

The outcome was nine points from 12 matches, with a 6-1 defeat at Mumbai City on Sunday proving to be James’ final game in charge.

The Blues Hall of Famer was in a second stint as Blasters boss, having replaced Rene Meulensteen in January and been handed a three-year deal.

Ex-Pompey team-mate and fellow 2008 FA Cup winner Hermann Hreidarsson was also appointed as James’ assistant.

However, the retired goalkeeper has now paid the price for his side’s poor form.

In a statement, Blasters chief executive, Varun Tripuraneni, said: ‘The club would like to thank David for his efforts towards the team and wishes him all the very best in his career.’

James added: ‘I’d like to thank the management, players and all staff for their support during my stint with the club. I wish them the very best for the future. The fans here have been amazing and I’d like to thank them too for a memorable experience.’

James made 158 appearances for Pompey, while twice scooped The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season.