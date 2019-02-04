The Fratton faithful have rallied behind Christian Burgess following Pompey’s 1-1 draw with Doncaster on Saturday.

Blues fans have taken to Twitter to show their support for the centre-back after his mistake against Rovers.

Burgess was suddenly thrown into action in the 28th minute after Jack Whatmough was forced off with a knee injury.

Within a minute of being on the pitch, the former Peterborough man misjudged a long ball over the top.

Mallik Wilks latched on to it and finished past Craig MacGillivray to open the scoring for Grant McCann’s visitors.

Omar Bogle’s 54th-minute equaliser earned the Blues a point.

Christian Burgess celebrates Pompey's promotion at Notts County with the Fratton faithful. Picture: Joe Pepler

After the game, a few supporters directly pointed the finger at Burgess, tagging him on social media to let their feelings known.

However, a much greater number of fans have leapt to the defence of the 27-year-old in response to those critics.

They have quickly forgiven Burgess for his error and are instead remembering the role he played when Pompey captured the League Two title two seasons ago.

He was a key member of Paul Cook’s side during that 2016-17 campaign, making 45 appearances and scoring five goals.

It was the 3-1 win at Notts County which ensured the Blues clinched promotion from the fourth tier.

The Fratton faithful invaded the New Meadow pitch to celebrate with the players after the final whistle.

Burgess was at the forefront, hoisted onto the shoulders of one supporter and toasting the achievement everyone else.

And it’s that iconic image that fans have primarily been changing their profile picture to on Twitter to show Burgess their backing.

The campaign was started by account @PompeyMemes and has swiftly picked up pace.

Some have used various other pictures, either of him in action of when he’s taken time out to pose for photos.

But one thing seems clear – the majority of supporters aren’t holding a grudge.

Here’s some of the best tweets of fans displaying their support…

@PompeyMemes

Would be great if Pompey fans could change their profile pic to a picture of @Burgey44 until Tues. Lets show him we are right behind him and drown out those trolls. Seen a few have done it already. Going to reply to this tweet with some pics you might want to use.

@pompeyfansau

We like others have changed our profile pic in support of @Burgey44 We support those who have shown to be worthy of wearing our club colours - in the good times and the bad. We appreciate their ongoing commitment and contribution for this fantastic football club. #PlayUpPompey

@pompeykelv

I support @Burgey44 #pompey #NewProfilePic

@djliamh

Loving the reaction of #Pompey fans for Christian Burgess. 99% of us are behind him. Player confidence plays a huge part in the game! Nice touch boys & girls

@Joexunderwood

The guys literally a Pompey hero. Support him don't @ him