Portsmouth hand forgotten man Lloyd Isgrove bench opportunity against Scunthorpe

Forgotten man Lloyd Isgrove returns to Pompey’s squad for the visit of Scunthorpe.

The loanee from Barnsley has yet to feature for the Blues following his January arrival, while had previously been included in the match-day 18 once.

However, with James Vaughan missing through a back injury, the winger takes his place on Pompey’s bench this afternoon.

Kenny Jackett has named an unchanged starting XI following the midweek 3-2 victory at Walsall.

That means Brett Pitman continuing to operate behind lone striker Omar Bogle.

Meanwhile, Gareth Evans, who yesterday signed a new two-year deal, is on the bench.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Close, Lowe, Pitman, Solomon-Otabor, Bogle.

Subs: Bass, Haunstrup, Evans, Walkes, Hawkins, Donohue, Isgrove.