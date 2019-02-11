Portsmouth hunt for owner of engraved ring found at Fratton Park

POMPEY are hoping to find the owner of a ring found at Fratton Park.

The piece of jewellery, which features a personal engraving on the inside, was found on the floor of the Victory concourse.

Portsmouth have launched an appeal on social media to try to reunite the ring with its rightful owner.

They tweeted today: ‘Pompey would like to find the owner of this ring, found on the floor of the Victory concourse at a recent game, which features a personal engraving on the inside.

‘If the ring is yours or you know who it belongs to, please get in touch and help us #ReturnTheRing!'

Do you recognise this ring? Picture: Portsmouth FC/ Twitter

Pompey tweeted a picture of the ring, which features of a blue design on its face.

Have you lost a ring on a recent trip to Fratton Park? Or do you just recognise the jewellery? Contact the club to help #ReturnTheRing.