Portsmouth Ladies bid for Euro Winners Cup glory

Members of the Portsmouth Ladies Beach Soccer Club team
Members of the Portsmouth Ladies Beach Soccer Club team
Pompey boss Kenny Jackett is celebrating a year in charge at Fratton Park

Jackett has carried Pompey through a minefield

Kenny Jackett is unveiled as Pompey's new manager

How Jackett has made a vast impression on Pompey’s hierarchy

0
Have your say

Portsmouth Ladies Beach Soccer Club are one step away from a European cup final.

Perry Northeast’s side take on French outfit CSO Amneville in the semi-final of the Women’s Euro Winners Cup in Portugal today.

And up for grabs will be the chance to be crowned champions of Europe - a title the side agonisingly missed out on last year after claiming the runners-up prize.

Portsmouth have got this far in the prestigious competition with a 100-per-cent unbeaten record.

They sailed through their group in style thanks to a 16-1 win over Estonian side Nomme Kalju Women, an 11-1 triumph against Spanish outfit CFP Caceres Femenino, and a 7-3 victory over Dutch team HTC Beach Soccer Zwolle Women.

In the last 16, a 4-2 victory was recorded against Italian outfit ASD Lady Terracina.

However, penalities were needed to see off Lady Grembach Lodz, from Poland, in the quarter-finals.

The game finished 4-4 after extra-time, with goalkeeper Hannah Haughton proving the hero with two great saves in the shootout.

Among those representing Portsmouth in Nazare, Portugal, are Pompey Hall-of-Famer Gemma Hillier, Sarah Kempson, Leeta Rutherford, Molly Clark and Shannon Sievwright.

Full squad: Katie James, Shannon Sievwright, Jade Widdowson, Sarah Kempson, Leeta Rutherford, Gemma Hillier, Molly Clark, Lucy Quinn, Hannah Short, Rebecca Barron, Hannah Haughton, Paxton Scott.