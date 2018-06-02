Portsmouth Ladies bid for Euro Winners Cup glory

Have your say

Portsmouth Ladies Beach Soccer Club are one step away from a European cup final.

Perry Northeast’s side take on French outfit CSO Amneville in the semi-final of the Women’s Euro Winners Cup in Portugal today.

And up for grabs will be the chance to be crowned champions of Europe - a title the side agonisingly missed out on last year after claiming the runners-up prize.

Portsmouth have got this far in the prestigious competition with a 100-per-cent unbeaten record.

They sailed through their group in style thanks to a 16-1 win over Estonian side Nomme Kalju Women, an 11-1 triumph against Spanish outfit CFP Caceres Femenino, and a 7-3 victory over Dutch team HTC Beach Soccer Zwolle Women.

In the last 16, a 4-2 victory was recorded against Italian outfit ASD Lady Terracina.

However, penalities were needed to see off Lady Grembach Lodz, from Poland, in the quarter-finals.

The game finished 4-4 after extra-time, with goalkeeper Hannah Haughton proving the hero with two great saves in the shootout.

Among those representing Portsmouth in Nazare, Portugal, are Pompey Hall-of-Famer Gemma Hillier, Sarah Kempson, Leeta Rutherford, Molly Clark and Shannon Sievwright.

Full squad: Katie James, Shannon Sievwright, Jade Widdowson, Sarah Kempson, Leeta Rutherford, Gemma Hillier, Molly Clark, Lucy Quinn, Hannah Short, Rebecca Barron, Hannah Haughton, Paxton Scott.