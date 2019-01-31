The transfer window which yielded six new faces – and, crucially, no departure of prized assets.

Matt Clarke, Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis have long been the subject of rumoured interest from a variety of Championship clubs.

Yet with the January window yesterday shutting, all remain at Fratton Park.

Admittedly, the Blues lost the services of loan trio Ben Thompson, Andre Green and David Wheeler against the club’s wishes during the month.

However, in terms of those star performers contracted to the club, they remain to aid Pompey's promotion ambition.

Kenny Jackett said: ‘Keeping our players has been very important.

‘I am sure the players themselves would want to stay as well. To be part of Portsmouth, with the few months we have ahead of us, is exciting. That’s good for the players.

‘Honestly, we haven’t had any enquiry or bid for any of our players, whether that be the big names or the guys on the fringe.

‘We haven’t had any enquiries, we haven't had any bids at all.

‘It is crucial keeping them, we were always determined to do that and, as far as we can, being in control as a club.

‘Our whole season is ahead of us now, we have to look forward, enjoy it and rise to the challenge, because it is a big challenge between now and May.’

With their best performers secured for the remainder of the campaign, the future beyond that is a little unclear.

Certainly the ongoing presences of Clarke, Lowe and Curtis will again come under scrutiny in the summer, once Pompey are aware of the level they will be competing at.

Jackett added: ‘There is always a time for every club, whatever you say. People say you don’t want to sell players – and you don’t.

‘But there is always a time for every club. Ronaldo left Manchester United, so there does come a time.

‘We understand, we are pragmatic enough to know that, but when that happens we want a degree of control as a club so that our team, our squad and our form doesn’t suffer.

‘If we can do that then we can plan ahead and overcome those things should they happen.

‘And the likelihood of that happening in the January window was very, very slim.’