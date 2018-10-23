Portsmouth reap inside knowledge on Burton opponents

Tom Naylor won promotion in successive seasons with Burton.

Now the midfielder’s imparting inside knowledge to his Pompey team-mates as he bids to bolster his latest push for success.

According to team-mate Lee Brown, the Blues have been picking the brains of their summer recruit about the club he left behind.

Naylor featured for the Brewers 134 times and scored 13 goals before turning down the offer of a new deal in favour of Fratton Park in June.

Pompey tonight (7.45pm) face Nigel Clough’s outfit, seeking to strengthen their grip on League One’s top spot.

And, according to Brown, Naylor has been aiding the preparation.

He said: ‘It’s just natural to pick Tom’s brains and see what people are like that you’re coming up against, passing on his comments.

‘It’s normal, I’ve had this myself with Bristol Rovers earlier in the season, it’s always nice to have a little bit of insight on the other team.

‘Burton are pretty similar to when they were relegated. Obviously they’ve lost Nails and another, but have kept the basis of the team from the Championship and are a good side.

‘He knows exactly what’s there and knows these people quite well because he was with them every day.

‘They will be a good side. They played in the Championship last year, have good individuals and will take no game for granted.’

Not only were Brown and Naylor recruited by Pompey in the summer, they have also been ever-present during the league campaign so far.

In addition, the pair have been room-mates since the pre-season trip to Ireland.

Brown added: ‘I’m still room-mates with Tom, he likes a sleepwalk, I have discovered!

‘He’s a good roomy to be fair, I’ve had some good roomies over the years and he’s up there. We are both quite chilled, so it’s good.’