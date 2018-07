Have your say

Pompey have completed the signing of promising keeper Petar Durin.

The 17-year-old Croat has joined from Italian side Atalanta and is viewed by the Blues as a player for the future.

Durin, which can also be written as Djurin, played for Atalanta’s under-17s last season and has signed a three-year Fratton Park deal.

The Zagreb-born player will now challenge for a spot in Mark Kelly’s Academy set-up as his development continues.