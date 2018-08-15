Portsmouth refuse to gamble in loan market

Pompey won’t gamble on a striker to complete their transfer business.

The Blues feel they don’t need to take a punt on a loan addition before the end of the month.

Pompey assistant manager Joe Gallen. Picture: Joe Pepler

The market for temporary recruits runs until the end of August and the terrain has become a little clearer following Premier League clubs naming their 25-man squad lists last week.

Players not named in those squads will be in the sights of managers in the Championship and League One.

The future of Conor Chaplin appears to remain entwined with Kenny Jackett bringing in the pace he’s looking for up front.

But his assistant, Joe Gallen, explained Pompey are comfortable with the players they currently have at their disposal.

Pompey boss Kenny JAckett. Picture: Andrew Fosker

Gallen said: ‘There are so many variables.

‘There’s that (Premier League clubs submitting their squads) and there’s injuries from our end. We’ve got to be ready and we are ready for things like that.

‘I don’t think Kenny will hesitate if the right player was there and it was obvious it would improve and be better for the club.

‘There would be no hesitation from anyone but right now I don't know who that person is. We don’t want to rush into anything and take a gamble.

‘I don’t think we’d do that. But there are people out there we know a lot about and we like.

‘Are we competing for them with a lot of teams? Yes. The same clubs tend to ring up for the same players.

‘But our two league wins won’t hurt us and the size of our club and 19,000 crowd against Luton certainly gives us a chance and an edge on a lot of clubs in this division.’

Gallen believes Pompey may opt to get to the January transfer window and assess their needs in the middle of the campaign.

He added: ‘We probably have some players in mind but no-one is too desperate if the truth be told.

‘You can get an injury but right now we’re all comfortable about where we are. We’re still looking and it could soon be totally different to now.

‘Then we will need to be ready and we can be ready.

‘We could take it to January and rearrange from there.

‘We are keeping tabs on things to see if there is someone because it’s our job to do that.

‘Then, if there’s an opportunity and things tally financially, we could do something.

‘We did a lot of our signings a long time ago.

‘I suppose people are watching Sky and wondering when we will (sign someone) but we’ve done our bit really.’