Portsmouth’s move for Forest midfielder dashed

Pompey’s hopes of landing Ryan Yates look to be over.

The departure of Aitor Karanka from Nottingham Forest appears to have killed the chances of bringing the midfielder to Fratton Park.

Pompey's move for Ryan Yates appears to have been dashed. Picture: Anthony Devlin/ PA Images

Yates had been pursued by Kenny Jackett in recent months, with the Blues boss confident of landing the 21-year-old.

But the upheaval at the City Ground has changed the landscape, as Forest move to land Karanka’s successor.

Pompey can’t afford to wait to see if the new man at the helm sees the 6ft 3in man as part of his plans.

That’s seen attention turn to bringing in Bryn Morris from Shrewsbury.